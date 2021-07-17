STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

DU UG programmes: Registration process to begin on August 2 

University officials present at the press conference said admission for the sports quota will be done on the basis of certificates like last year.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will start the registration process of the 65,000 seats for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2 and is likely to announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10, acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday.

The registration process for 20,000 postgraduate (PG) seats and for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) courses will begin on July 26, he said.

The last date for registration of PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

"To make the admission process hassle-free, a dedicated portal for admissions will be launched soon. This will facilitate students to fill the forms, pay fee and check all details without any problem from the comfort of their home," the VC said.

University officials present at the press conference said admission for the sports quota will be done on the basis of certificates like last year.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," the VC said.

The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.

Joshi said the registration process for MPhil and PhD will also begin on July 26 and the last date will be August 21.

"The admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based, like previous year. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria for the candidates," he said.

Like last year, the admission process will be completely online this year too and efforts will be made to make it smooth, he said.

The varsity has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for merit-based and entrance-based admissions.

The varsity said the first cut off will be released in the first week of September and academic session will begin latest by the second week of October.

"We are hoping to release first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. Admission process is likely to be completed in September. We are anticipating the start of the new academic session from October 1 but if the process takes more time, then we are planning to start it latest by October 18 this year," Rajiv Gupta, chairperson Admissions, who was also present in the press conference, said.

ALSO READ | Universities to begin new session from October 1, admissions to be completed by September 30: UGC 

Last year Delhi University's academic session started on October 18. University's cut-off had been soaring for past few years for UG courses. Last year cut-offs has gone as high as 100 per cent for some colleges.

Last year Lady Sri Ram College for Commerce had released its cut off-list at 100 per cent for some honours UG courses.

The board exams were cancelled this year due to Covid and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said it will be adopting 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

"We have faith in the marking system of the CBSE and we will honour it. We are constantly in touch with our colleges regarding modalities of cut-offs. A calendar regarding release of cut-off dates will also be issued soon," Gupta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DU admissions DU UG programmes Delhi University
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp