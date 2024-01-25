Women in STEM must be resilient and pursue their dreams: Experts at ThinkEdu

CHENNAI: A panel of accomplished women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) emphasised the need for resilience and determination among women pursuing careers in these domains at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, held in Chennai on Thursday.

The insightful discussion, chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, took place on the second day of the conclave and featured eminent figures such as Annapurni Subramaniam, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Priya Abraham, professor of clinical virology at CMC Vellore, and Srimathy Kesan, founder and chief executive officer of Space Kidz India.

Reflecting on their journeys, the panelists shared valuable insights into the challenges and triumphs they encountered, inspiring aspiring women in STEM fields.

Abraham, renowned for her pivotal role in developing Covaxin during the pandemic, expressed mixed emotions while discussing the movie "Vaccine War", highlighting the unsung heroes often left unnoticed.

"In the realms of space science and biology, the margin for error is exceedingly narrow. Announcing the presence of a virus demands a meticulous approach and an abundance of caution. When conveying to the ministry that our country had encountered the virus, I ensured two labs conducted simultaneous tests on identical samples. This precautionary measure was imperative to avoid any inadvertent fear-mongering," she said.

Subramaniam, delving into the allure of space sciences, remarked on the fascination of exploring the unknown. She emphasised the importance of exposing children to the wonders of the night sky and called for initiatives to reduce light pollution, enabling everyone to appreciate the beauty of stars.