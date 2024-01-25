ThinkEdu Conclave | Haryana to Harvard: Unbound classrooms and why 'real' schools matter

"This is because the song lingers in your memory, facilitated by the audio-visual experience of witnessing the actors you enjoy and hearing the beautiful voices of the singers. The same principle applies to learning; a standardised textbook does not resonate with everyone," he articulated.

In a survey querying students about their ideal classroom settings, Srinivasan shared that students advocated for a circular seating arrangement to foster equality. The students expressed a desire for classrooms adorned with creations crafted collaboratively with their peers, rejecting the notion of printouts from standardized textbooks for rote memorization.

Remarkably, female students from Dindigul suggested the inclusion of sick beds in classrooms to provide a space for rest and learning during menstrual cycles, challenging the traditional practice of sending students home during such times. Additional recommendations included benches arranged for collaborative learning, a global world map replacing regional maps, and a shift towards more interactive and personalized classroom aesthetics.

"A considerable number of individuals, aged above 40, engage in pontificating about the ideal educational system. However, it is equally crucial to seek the perspective of a 12-year-old," suggested Srinivasan.

He further emphasised that the innovative classroom models were envisioned and constructed by students utilising Lego blocks and 3D rendering software.

'Exams don’t determine self-worth, capacity to contribute does'

Srinivasan, sharing a poignant incident from his battle with Covid-19 during the second wave, revealed the stark reality of prestigious educational degrees wielding a level of privilege that even surpassed class and caste.

Narrating his experience, he spoke of how a highly qualified doctor focused solely on his blood reports rather than his well-being and predicted his imminent demise. Srinivasan's objection to this clinical approach was met with offense as the doctor promptly reminded him of his credentials.

"This made me realize that prestigious education degrees confer a degree of privilege that class and caste do not. I then realised that we, as a society, should not give privileges to people just because they have fancy degrees from fancy places. Experience is what matters," reflected Srinivasan on the inequalities inherent in the healthcare system.