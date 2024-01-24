Living Gandhi's legacy: Gopalkrishna Gandhi advocates fearless nation at ThinkEdu Conclave 2024

CHENNAI: Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi took centre stage at the two-day 13th ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, delivering a compelling address titled “In Mahatma’s Footsteps: The Living Legacy” in Chennai on Wednesday. The session, chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, unfolded with profound insights into Mahatma Gandhi’s life and the enduring legacy he left behind.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi commenced his talk by acknowledging the omnipresence of fear in people’s lives. He reflected, “I know that we are all prisoners of some form of fear or another.” In a resounding call to action, he urged, “Rid the people of our country from fear.”

Drawing inspiration from the bhajan “Hari Tum Haro, Hari Tum Haro,” he emphasised the need to alleviate the suffering of the people. The former governor skillfully delved into Mahatma Gandhi’s method of instilling courage, drawing from the name of Ram.