It will be 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Modi vs common man's concerns in 2024 polls, declares Tharoor at ThinkEdu

The 2024 general elections will be a clash between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's projection as the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led alliance's focus on pressing issues affecting the common man, said Shashi Tharoor, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Member of Parliament.

He shared his insights during a discussion on “Elections 2024: Will it be the Summer of 77?,” chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, on the opening day of the two-day ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Tharoor delved into the state of the nation, emphasising economic concerns and questioning whether the common citizens are better off than they were a decade ago. In his critique, he highlighted the contrast between the government's claims of successful economic growth and the stark reality of rising unemployment and inflation.

"The government boasts of being the largest successful growth story amongst the major economies in the world. On the other hand, unemployment is at record levels and so is inflation. While NITI Aayog says that there are only 15 crore poor people in India, the government somehow needs to give 81 crore people free food grains. The government has disappointed large numbers of people,” said Tharoor, highlighting the plight of many young voters who, in 2014, anticipated abundant job opportunities under the BJP's leadership, only to face persistent unemployment. “They also expected the BJP to curb the fuel prices which only went up despite the international prices going down,” he said.