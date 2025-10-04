SA Group of Institutions: At the forefront of spreading awareness about safe digital practices

In today’s rapidly growing digital world, cybersecurity has become one of the most urgent concerns for students, professionals, and society at large. Technology has changed the way people learn, work, and communicate, but it has also increased the risks of cybercrimes, data theft, and online fraud. Recognising these challenges, the S.A. Group of Institutions, Chennai – 600 077, has been at the forefront of spreading awareness and knowledge about safe digital practices.
The institution has consistently demonstrated its commitment to preparing students not just as graduates but as responsible digital citizens. Through its various departments, clubs, and associations, the S.A. Group of Institutions has organized an impressive range of lectures, seminars, career sessions, and rallies that combine classroom knowledge with real-world applications. These initiatives have created a significant impact not only within the campus but also in the larger community.
Cybersecurity Awareness: A Timeline of Initiatives
The series of initiatives began on July 26, 2024, when the PG Department of Commerce (General) hosted a seminar on Digital Banking and Cybersecurity. The guest speaker, Mr. Ranjith Kumar, Digital Banking Ambassador for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, spoke about the evolution of digital banking and highlighted the urgent need for cybersecurity in protecting financial transactions. His session gave students practical awareness of safe banking practices in an increasingly digital economy.
On February 8, 2025, the institution extended its outreach by organizing a Cyber Crime Awareness Rally in association with the Thiruverkadu Police. The rally moved from the campus to Mettupalayam Village, with students carrying banners and placards on digital safety. Police officials shared real-life cases of cyber fraud and distributed pamphlets on safe online practices. The event attracted strong public participation and created wide awareness in the community.
Shortly after, on February 28, 2025, the Skill Elevation Club along with the Computer Society of India organized IDEATHON’25. The keynote speaker, Mr. Vasanth R., Program Manager at AssurecareHealthtech LLP, emphasized the importance of upskilling and reskilling, particularly in cybersecurity, to stay relevant in today’s competitive job market.
Next, on March 21, 2025, the Department of Computer Science hosted a guest lecture on Current Trends in the IT Job Market. Mrs. Chitra Ramkumar, Senior Project Manager at NatWest Group, highlighted emerging career avenues such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, and data science. On the same day, the department also organized Creative Minds Meet AI – Future Careers Unlocked, with Dr. B. Bharathidasan as the keynote speaker. He explained how AI and cybersecurity are shaping future industries, motivating students to explore new-age career opportunities.
On August 8, 2025, the Department of Accounting & Finance organized two sessions. The first was an alumni interaction with Ms. Sreemathi E., who spoke about her journey from campus to corporate success, stressing adaptability and continuous learning. The second was a session on Fintech and Digital Payments, where financial expert Mr. Kannan explained how digital transactions are reshaping the financial sector and why cybersecurity is crucial in ensuring financial safety.
Finally, on August 29, 2025, the Rotaract Club, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), and NSS units of the institution conducted a guest lecture on Digital Safety at the Government Higher Secondary School, Senneerkkuppam. Mr. R. Krishnan, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence, explained the importance of strong passwords, safe browsing, and phishing awareness. His practical and interactive session gave school students vital tools to protect themselves online.
Towards a Safer Digital Future
Through these well-planned and continuous initiatives, the S.A. Group of Institutions has proven that it is not merely an academic hub but also a leader in digital safety and cybersecurity awareness. By combining academic expertise, industry collaboration, and community outreach, the institution is equipping its students to face modern challenges with confidence and responsibility.
With cyber threats growing every day, the role of the S.A. Group of Institutions becomes even more vital. By training students in digital safety, engaging with industry leaders, and extending awareness to the public, the institution stands as a model for how education can create real-world impact.
As technology continues to shape the future, the S.A. Group of Institutions remains committed to its vision of preparing students not only for successful careers but also for becoming responsible, security-aware digital citizens of tomorrow.