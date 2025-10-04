SA Group of Institutions: At the forefront of spreading awareness about safe digital practices

On February 8, 2025, the institution extended its outreach by organizing a Cyber Crime Awareness Rally in association with the Thiruverkadu Police. The rally moved from the campus to Mettupalayam Village, with students carrying banners and placards on digital safety. Police officials shared real-life cases of cyber fraud and distributed pamphlets on safe online practices. The event attracted strong public participation and created wide awareness in the community.

Shortly after, on February 28, 2025, the Skill Elevation Club along with the Computer Society of India organized IDEATHON’25. The keynote speaker, Mr. Vasanth R., Program Manager at AssurecareHealthtech LLP, emphasized the importance of upskilling and reskilling, particularly in cybersecurity, to stay relevant in today’s competitive job market.

Next, on March 21, 2025, the Department of Computer Science hosted a guest lecture on Current Trends in the IT Job Market. Mrs. Chitra Ramkumar, Senior Project Manager at NatWest Group, highlighted emerging career avenues such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, and data science. On the same day, the department also organized Creative Minds Meet AI – Future Careers Unlocked, with Dr. B. Bharathidasan as the keynote speaker. He explained how AI and cybersecurity are shaping future industries, motivating students to explore new-age career opportunities.

On August 8, 2025, the Department of Accounting & Finance organized two sessions. The first was an alumni interaction with Ms. Sreemathi E., who spoke about her journey from campus to corporate success, stressing adaptability and continuous learning. The second was a session on Fintech and Digital Payments, where financial expert Mr. Kannan explained how digital transactions are reshaping the financial sector and why cybersecurity is crucial in ensuring financial safety.

Finally, on August 29, 2025, the Rotaract Club, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), and NSS units of the institution conducted a guest lecture on Digital Safety at the Government Higher Secondary School, Senneerkkuppam. Mr. R. Krishnan, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence, explained the importance of strong passwords, safe browsing, and phishing awareness. His practical and interactive session gave school students vital tools to protect themselves online.