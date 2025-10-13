Dr Syed Amjed Ahmed: Pioneering teacher who was a reservoir of patience and genuine empathy

Lifelong commitment to teaching

For educational experts still in the hangover of SITE (Satellite Instructional Television Experiment) and Kheda, educational TV was surprisingly stuck with the mundane idea of televising classrooms mechanically, the visual possibilities of the medium hardly explored. Dr Amjed redrew the benchmarks, making the very first programmes going from the AVRC of Calicut University wholesome educational documentaries based on academic syllabi, raising the levels of interest and engagement several notches above than before.

For arguably the first time in the CEC (Consortium of Educational Communication)-UGC history, real visuals of an open heart surgery taken at the Sri Chitira Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences, Trivandrum, were used in an educational documentary, which not only went on to win many awards, but also prompted a rethink on other AVRCs around the country as to how educational content can be reimagined for the visual medium. It was indeed a second avatar for Dr Amjed. He transformed himself into an award-winning television producer with his later programmes. To set the institute up for future-proof success, he devoted himself as an institution-builder, working overtime on the infrastructure, talent and resources, all guided by a challenging vision.

He did all of this without losing sight of his primary role in academia. Besides being a widely published researcher, and a guide to many PhD scholars, he was awarded Emeritus Fellow by the UGC and has many impactful academic projects to his credit. His commitment to teaching remained lifelong while his pedagogical uniqueness probably went unnoticed beyond his students’ circle.

Dr Amjed's teaching style was dialogical in nature. Not only in skill courses such as writing or editing, but even while dealing with communication theories, he could not do without students engaging with the ideas with reference to their own observations, experiences and thoughts. It was not uncommon for Dr Amjed to stop a class abruptly, citing that someone was sleeping, often taking upon himself the responsibility to be engaging at all times. And he would choose to remain inconclusive, reminding the students the need to go beyond the confines of the syllabus.

To facilitate that, he set up the department with a best-in-class library, a round-the-clock PTI teleprinter service subscription for students to learn the ropes of journalism, and an Apple Macintosh DTP system, a rarity in the early days of electronic editing and pagination even for the media industry. To work on the impossible fascinated Dr Amjed and neither age nor financial constraints deterred him in those pursuits.