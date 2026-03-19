Just six women, 19 MLAs axed: The good and the bad in BJP's first Assam list

GUWAHATI: In an Assam election that is expected to be tightly contested, the BJP's first list of 88 candidates reflects a mix of experience and exuberance.

The party, which has spent 10 years in power in the state, nominated four Congress turncoats but ignored 19 MLAs.

In infusing fresh blood, the BJP denied tickets to some senior leaders. Dissent, if any, was subdued except for in one constituency where the party MLA resigned on not being renominated.

It was more or less certain that two of the turncoats—former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi—will be fielded. Uncertainty hovered around Sashi Kanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha but the BJP nominated both. Despite being elected on the Congress' tickets in the last election, the duo had maintained a close rapport with the BJP.

The Congress will not agree but it is arguably facing a leadership vacuum after the departure of Borah and Bordoloi.

Bordoloi's nomination was no less dramatic. He had resigned from the Congress on Tuesday evening, joined the BJP just hours later on Wednesday morning and was fielded in the polls just a day later on Thursday.

He will contest from the Dispur seat in Guwahati, replacing the seasoned Atul Bora who represented the constituency since 2016. Bora was a minister in the first Prafulla Kumar Mahanta government (1985-90).

There was buzz that he might not be considered for a ticket but he remained optimistic.

"Everyone must understand that I will get a ticket. Even the birds, the trees, the jungles, the tigers, the bears, the dogs, the cats, the cows and the goats know that Atul Bora will get a ticket," he had stated confidently a few days ago.

In the end, that confidence was not misplaced.

Nandita Gorlosa, who has been serving as a minister for four years, Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and Siddhartha Bhattacharya are among those who missed the bus.

Ironically, Bhattacharya was the Assam BJP president when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had joined the BJP in 2015 after falling out with the Congress leadership.

The BJP fielded six women, accounting for about 6.82% of its total candidates. This stands in stark contrast to the government's stated aim of women empowerment.

Under Orunodoi, which is a flagship social welfare programme launched by the state government in 2020, monthly direct benefit transfer of Rs 1,250 is provided to women from economically disadvantaged families.

The delimitation exercise, which altered boundaries as well as demography of several constituencies, is among reasons behind the exclusion of some MLAs.

Dileep Chandan, former editor of Dainik Asom and Asom Bani, said the BJP could have fielded more women, considering its increased outreach to women, and focus on their security and welfare.

He, however, said unlike the Congress, the BJP gave preference to the young generation in keeping with its commitment.