Dissent setback to Assam Congress

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: The Congress in Assam is facing a serious crisis just weeks before the April 9 Assembly elections. The problems in the state also reflect a larger trend, as the party struggles with defections, internal disagreements, and organisational issues in several parts of the country. Across states, leaders leaving the party and ongoing internal tensions have weakened its morale and raised concerns about its readiness for the upcoming elections.

In Assam, the party has suffered a double blow with the exits of two prominent leaders. Former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned last month, followed by Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who ended his three-decade-long association with the party to join the BJP.

Bordoloi’s decision is believed to have been influenced by dissatisfaction over candidate selection in the Laharighat constituency, highlighting internal rifts that continue to trouble the party.

These departures have come at a crucial time, when Congress was hoping to rebuild its position in a state it once dominated. The party, which ruled Assam for 15 years from 2001 to 2016 under former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, got reduced to a shadow of its former self in the wake of the BJP’s emergence as a powerhouse about a decade ago. The Congress has not won a single election in Assam since the BJP captured power in 2016.