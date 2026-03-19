Assam polls: 19 MLAs ignored in BJP's first list, CM Sarma to contest from Jalukbari

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Thursday released the first list of 88 candidates for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections, rewarding four Congress defectors but ignoring 19 MLAs.

The BJP, which is likely to contest from one more seat, offered 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and and 11 seats to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). The state has a total of 126 Assembly seats.

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who joined the BJP last month, has been fielded from his pet seat Bihpuria in northern Assam. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who had crossed over only on Wednesday, will contest from Dispur seat in Guwahati.

Similarly, former Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Sashi Kanta Das have been considered for tickets. Purkayastha will contest from Katigorah in southern Assam’s Barak Valley while Das will contest from Raha in central Assam.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa and Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin are among two prominent leaders denied tickets. The others who missed the bus include Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Atul Bora, Hemanga Thakuria, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Ganesh Limbu, Phani Talukdar and Pramod Borthakur.

Bhattacharya was the Assam BJP president when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had joined the BJP in 2015 after falling out with the Congress leadership.