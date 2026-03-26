RG Kar victim's parents say only regime change in Bengal can deliver justice

KOLKATA: Only the BJP can end the "misrule" of the TMC in West Bengal and ensure justice for their daughter as well as safety for women in the state, the grieving parents of the young doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, said a day after the victim's mother secured a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Ratna Debnath, the deceased doctor's mother, has been fielded by the BJP from the Panihati constituency, considered a TMC stronghold, in North 24 Parganas district.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after the brutal killing of their 26-year-old daughter inside a locked seminar room of the state-run hospital in August 2024, a crime that sparked nationwide outrage and months of protests across campuses and medical institutions, the parents said they now believe political change is essential for the truth to fully emerge.

In an interview with PTI, the parents said their decision to align with the BJP and contest the upcoming assembly elections was driven by their continuing fight for justice.

"Only the BJP can ensure justice for my daughter and provide safety and security to the women of the state," the deceased doctor's father told PTI.

"We had been saying from the beginning that we would not allow anyone to indulge in politics with our child's death. But what did the Left do other than just protest?

"The way they ruled the state earlier and now the way they are indirectly helping the TMC to stay in power -- we do not want to know who their candidate is who is contesting against us," he said.

The victim's father said the couple would campaign together in the constituency.

"My wife and I are a team. Both of us will move together across the constituency and campaign against the TMC," he said.