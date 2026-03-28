Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils DMK's candidate list, retains key ministers, fields over 60 new faces

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday released the ruling party’s full list of 164 candidates for the April 23 Assembly elections, retaining most ministers and seniors while fielding over 60 new faces.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayan, Stalin said there was no delay on finalising seat-sharing and that time had been required to have patient discussions with allies.

CM Stalin has been renominated from Kolathur constituency for a fourth term, while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is seeking re-election from Chepauk after his poll debut there in 2021.