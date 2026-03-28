Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils DMK's candidate list, retains key ministers, fields over 60 new faces

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday released the ruling party’s full list of 164 candidates for the April 23 Assembly elections, retaining most ministers and seniors while fielding over 60 new faces.
Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayan, Stalin said there was no delay on finalising seat-sharing and that time had been required to have patient discussions with allies.
CM Stalin has been renominated from Kolathur constituency for a fourth term, while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is seeking re-election from Chepauk after his poll debut there in 2021.
Former chief minister and AIADMK heavyweight O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, has been fielded from Bodinayakkanur, while former minister Senthil Balaji will contest from Coimbatore South.
Bodinayakkanur is the seat Panneerselvam represented in the outgoing Assembly. He had resigned as MLA after joining DMK. Two of Panneerselvam's colleagues, Paul Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam, who had joined the DMK earlier, have also been given tickets.
Similarly, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will seek re-election from the Madurai Central Assembly constituency, while Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will seek re-election from the Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district. Ministers Durai Murugan (DMK general secretary), KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thangam Thennarasu, Ma Subramanian, and EV Velu have been retained.
Notably, DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state.
The announcement came after it completed seat-sharing with its allies, allocating constituencies to the Congress, Left parties, VCK and DMDK, among others.
According to the understanding reached, DMK's principal ally Congress' 28 seats include Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.
DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has already been allotted 10 seats, and they include Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.
Thol Thirumavalvan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest from, among the allotted eight seats, Kattumannarkoil, Panrutti and Tindivanam.
The allocations to CPI (M) include Padmanabhapuram and Palani, while CPI will face the polls from Thalli and Bhavanisagar (SC), among others. Both Left parties have been given five seats each.
The DMK also identified seats for other allies, including the Vaiko-led MDMK, which will contest in four seats, including three on DMK's Rising Sun symbol. Its allocations include Madurai South.
Meanwhile, 11 candidates from alliance parties will contest on the Dravidian party's rising sun symbol.