Asiad gold medallist Swapna Barman clears final hurdle en route to contesting Bengal polls

Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman is used to clearing hurdles. The heptathlon event in which she clinched gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta included the 100 m hurdles.

Even before that, she had to overcome physical and financial hurdles on her tortuous road to success.

Born with six toes on each foot, she was unable to compete with proper footwear for most of her career. Regular shoes meant for people with five toes were uncomfortable, even painful, when she took part in them.

Further, she hailed from a poor family from the Rajbanshi community, which has SC status in West Bengal.

Barman's father used to ride a rickshaw van before a stroke left him bedridden years ago when she was still a schoolgirl. Her mother had to juggle two jobs -- as a housemaid and a tea garden worker -- to put food on the table.

Then, just before her event at the Asiad, she had a swollen jaw which had to be taped up because of an agonising toothache. She conquered all those obstacles to win the gold, which aptly came on National Sports Day.