Assam CM 'tearing his hair apart' after Khera's allegations on wife's offshore assets: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has "totally panicked" after the opposition party accused the CM's wife of holding multiple passports and offshore properties.
Congress leader Pawan Khera had made the allegations on April 5 at a press conference in New Delhi, which were dismissed by the chief minister and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who also filed a police complaint.
Gogoi said that sending the police after someone cannot cover up the truth, referring to the Assam Police searching Khera's Delhi residence after Sarma's wife filed the case.
"I think Himanta Biswa Sarma has totally panicked after Pawan Khera's press conference. Since then, he has been literally tearing his hair apart," Gogoi told PTI Videos.
Khera has been granted temporary anticipatory bail for one week by the Telangana High Court on Friday in the case registered by the Assam Police based on Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's complaint.
The Congress state president alleged that Sarma has been "making abusive remarks, threatening journalists and owners" in the wake of the allegations.
"I would like to remind everyone that just by shouting, facts do not become fiction. And just by having the power to send police, does not mean that you can cover up the truth," Gogoi said.
He said the truth will come out and more details will be revealed.
"If the chief minister was so confident about his stand, he would not have been so desperate. Everybody in Assam has noticed how panicky he has become in the last one week," Gogoi added.
Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi had challenged the BJP leader to deny the claims under oath on the Bhagavad Gita.
Speaking to reporters after an election rally in Raha, the Assam Congress president questioned Sarma and asked whether he was hiding assets and business interests abroad while spreading "falsehoods" about political rivals.
The Congress had also filed a complaint with the EC seeking cancellation of Sarma's candidature, alleging that he failed to disclose his wife'spurported offshore assets in his election affidavit.