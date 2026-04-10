Assam CM 'tearing his hair apart' after Khera's allegations on wife's offshore assets: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has "totally panicked" after the opposition party accused the CM's wife of holding multiple passports and offshore properties.

Congress leader Pawan Khera had made the allegations on April 5 at a press conference in New Delhi, which were dismissed by the chief minister and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who also filed a police complaint.

Gogoi said that sending the police after someone cannot cover up the truth, referring to the Assam Police searching Khera's Delhi residence after Sarma's wife filed the case.

"I think Himanta Biswa Sarma has totally panicked after Pawan Khera's press conference. Since then, he has been literally tearing his hair apart," Gogoi told PTI Videos.

Khera has been granted temporary anticipatory bail for one week by the Telangana High Court on Friday in the case registered by the Assam Police based on Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's complaint.

The Congress state president alleged that Sarma has been "making abusive remarks, threatening journalists and owners" in the wake of the allegations.

"I would like to remind everyone that just by shouting, facts do not become fiction. And just by having the power to send police, does not mean that you can cover up the truth," Gogoi said.