AJP’s Kunki Chowdhury appears before police, denies MCC violation; flags delay in deepfake probe

Kunki Chowdhury, who contested the April 9 Assam elections from the Guwahati Central seat as a candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), appeared before the police on Sunday after an FIR was lodged against her for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Speaking to the media after her deposition, she dismissed the allegations of violating the MCC on polling day.

“I gave my statement before the police. I have complete faith in the system that the matter will be investigated properly. It was a false allegation that I violated the MCC,” the 27-year-old said.

A city resident, Naba Kumar Lahkar, had filed the FIR alleging that Kunki and her party worker Sandeep Yadav engaged in “unlawful activities” at a polling booth. Police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and the Representation of the People Act. Three members of her social media team were detained but later released.

Kunki also expressed concern over the delay in police action on a separate FIR she had filed with the crime branch regarding a “deepfake” social media video allegedly aimed at tarnishing her image ahead of the elections.

“No action has been taken so far. They said they are working on it. I don’t know why they are taking so much time,” she said.

The AJP condemned what it described as police “harassment” of Kunki and lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.