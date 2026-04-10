'New Congress' received strong support from people during Assam assembly polls: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said the “new Congress” in the state received strong support from voters in Thursday’s Assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference, he said that although a few leaders had left the party, a new Congress was delivered to the people, and they responded positively by extending their support to it.
The Congress lost several leaders to the ruling BJP over a period of time. Among them are Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah, who joined the BJP in recent months. Both contested the polls on BJP tickets.
Gogoi underscored that the Congress had worked out an alliance strategy by excluding the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and aligning with Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI, CPI(ML), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference, which was appreciated by the people.
He claimed that the Congress had observed a strong anti-incumbency wave during the election campaign and that the government’s failure was clearly reflected during the elections.
"From the tea industry to local enterprises, this government has not been able to create or promote any indigenous or local industries. The Congress was able to take this lack of industrialisation to the people," Gogoi said.
He alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken the AIUDF’s support during Rajya Sabha elections in March and facilitated defections. He said the Congress maintained dignity and respectful relations even with opponents, but Sarma created a “toxic” environment through aggressive outbursts in recent days.
"I think the Chief Minister totally panicked. He did not expect these reports to come and become so viral. In the last five-six days, he had been literally tearing his hair out. His desperation can be seen in his words, actions and on his face. But just by shouting, truth does not become a lie," Gogoi said referring to party leader Pawan Khera’s recent claims targeting the Chief Minister’s family.