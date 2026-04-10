'New Congress' received strong support from people during Assam assembly polls: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said the “new Congress” in the state received strong support from voters in Thursday’s Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, he said that although a few leaders had left the party, a new Congress was delivered to the people, and they responded positively by extending their support to it.

The Congress lost several leaders to the ruling BJP over a period of time. Among them are Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah, who joined the BJP in recent months. Both contested the polls on BJP tickets.

Gogoi underscored that the Congress had worked out an alliance strategy by excluding the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and aligning with Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI, CPI(ML), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference, which was appreciated by the people.

He claimed that the Congress had observed a strong anti-incumbency wave during the election campaign and that the government’s failure was clearly reflected during the elections.