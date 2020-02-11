Home Elections Delhi Elections

BJP should've drawn a blank, CAA, NRC helped: Sheila Dikshit's son

Without taking names, he said few big leaders of Congress have degraded the work done by Sheila Dikshit and also take credit for the work done by her in the past.

AAP supporters

The elections for the 70-member Delhi polls were held on February 8 and over 62.59 per cent turnout was recorded. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday said that the Congress performance in the assembly elections was 'not surprising' and BJP managed to get few seats in the assembly elections in Delhi due to the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to ANI, the son of late Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep said, "There was no problem of development in Delhi as the work has been done earlier. People only wanted a few relaxations so that they can save money. The BJP should have not won even a single seat. But they got few seats with CAA and NRC issue."

"Congress' performance is not surprising...We were nowhere there. We tried to showcase the work done by Sheila ji but it was done really late because unfortunately Subhash Chopra ji was given the responsibility really late," he said.

Without taking names, Dikshit said, "Few big leaders of Congress have degraded the work done by Sheila Dikshit and also take credit for the work done by her in the past."

"There is nothing wrong with having groups. Every organisation have groups. But the problem occurs when they start keeping themselves above the party," he added.

The Congress leader said, "Sheila Dikshit's legacy was Delhi's legacy. Congress never accepted it in the past seven years then how will others think so."

"If the Congress thinks this is a victory over communal forces then they are wrong. Our big leaders comment anything without understanding anything. The AAP is 'B team' of the BJP," alleged Dikshit.

AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle.

