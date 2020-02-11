Home Elections Delhi Elections

Delhi mandate shows Indians socially kind and politically wise: Akhilesh Yadav

While interacting with media persons in New Delhi, Akhilesh said that the Delhi results would send a strong message across the country.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congratulating Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on the thumping majority his party registered to form government in Delhi again, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the results as a good sign for "politics of peace and development" in the country.

The Samajwadi Party chief tweeted on Tuesday saying that the results of Delhi had left a clear and ample indication that majority of Indians were socially kind and politically wise even today.

ALSO READ | Delhi mandate reaction against communal appeasement: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“The Delhi election results are a reflection of the fact that people of India are socially kind and politically wise even today and they are against those who drag personal beliefs like religion into political arena to make their political flowers bloom,” wrote the SP chief. “These results are good indications for country’s peace and development,” he added.

Earlier, while interacting with media persons in New Delhi, Akhilesh said that the Delhi results would send a strong message across the country. People of India would now choose those who would work for farmers, poor, youth, development and well being of all. He said the politics of hatred, in which the BJP had been indulging for a long time, would be rejected by the people.

The SP chief had launched a broadside on the saffron party after Delhi exit polls on Saturday. He had claimed that people of Delhi had rejected the BJP completely. On Saturday, Akhilesh had tweeted that the exit poll figures showed that BJP’s politics of hatred was rejected by the people of Delhi and tomorrow the whole nation would follow the suit.

ALSO READ | We respect mandate: Manoj Tiwari accepts defeat

However, BSP chief Mayawati remained incommunicado on Delhi poll result day. At the same time, the party witnessed its worst show in the 2020 Delhi elections as it failed to open the account in the national capital where it had contested on all 70 seats. With over 20 lakh Dalits and 12 reserved seats, Delhi BSP was banking heavily on the Dalit votes.

The BSP had contested its first assembly polls of Delhi in 1993, with candidates on 55 seats and bagged 1.88% votes. In 1998, it fielded 40 candidates and garnered 5.76% votes. This increased in 2003 when the party won 8.96% votes. After the BSP won 206 seats in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, it won two seats in the 2008 assembly polls, bagging 14.05% of votes. In 2013, the Mayawati-led party got 5.35% with 69 candidates in the fray. This fell further to 1.30% in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Delhi Election Results Delhi polls Delhi Assembly Elections
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp