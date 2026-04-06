Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi, Kerala CM Vijayan 'arrogant'; slams LDF's 'Who Else' campaign

THRISSUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "arrogant", alleging that they have a mindset of ruling over people rather than working with them.

Addressing an election rally at Mala here, Gandhi said the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala were a fight between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF, which he alleged was being aided by the BJP.

"There is a hidden hand helping the LDF," he said, claiming that even ruling CPI(M) workers would admit that the government was not functioning as a true Left administration.

He alleged that the BJP sees the Congress and its led UDF as its main political challenge in Kerala and across the country.

"As proof, Prime Minister Modi speaks about god, temples and religion in his speeches elsewhere, but in Kerala he does not speak about the Sabarimala gold loss involving CPI(M) leaders. This is because he wants to protect the chief minister and the CPI(M). He has forgotten god, Hinduism and temples here because he wants to protect the LDF," he charged.

The Congress leader also alleged selective action by central agencies against opposition leaders.

"They took away my government house, my (Parliamentary) membership, interrogated me and filed cases against me because I attack them. But the chief minister and his family are not touched. There is no ED or CBI action against him," he said.

"It is clear that what we are fighting is a partnership. Remember who the partner is. The partner is the same people who set fire in Manipur, attacked nurses in Chhattisgarh and divide India on religious lines, spreading hatred and violence," he alleged.

Gandhi also criticised a campaign slogan associated with the LDF, referring to billboards carrying Vijayan's image with the words "Who else."

"The chief minister is not a god that he is the only person to rule Kerala. There are thousands of talented people in the state, including women with immense capability and the true spirit of Kerala," he said.