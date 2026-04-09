Kerala polls end peacefully with over 78 per cent turnout in high-stakes contest

Kerala recorded a voter turnout of more than 78 per cent on Thursday — about four percentage points higher than in the 2021 Assembly elections — in a key contest that will decide whether the ruling LDF wins a rare third straight term, the opposition UDF returns to power, or the BJP gains ground in what has long been a bipolar race.

Voting was largely peaceful, with only minor technical glitches reported at a few locations.

According to figures released after 8 pm, 78.27 per cent of the 2.71 crore electorate had voted, higher than the 74.06 per cent turnout recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In the 1987 polls, the state registered 80.54 per cent polling. The highest-ever recorded turnout in the state during Assembly elections is 85.72 per cent in 1960, according to PIB data.

Officials said the final turnout is expected to rise further as late voters in queues are counted. If the trend continues, the overall turnout could cross 80.54 per cent registered in 1987.

The EC figures released after 8 pm also showed that Kozhikode district recorded the highest polling percentage at 81.02 per cent, closely followed by Palakkad with 80.47 per cent, while the lowest was in Pathanamthitta at 70.75 per cent.

Polling was held across all 140 constituencies in the state and voters, including political leaders and actors, turned up early to exercise their franchise.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll had an impact on turnout.

He said the polling process was largely smooth and peaceful across the state.