Puducherry records highest-ever 89.87% voter turnout in Assembly elections

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Union Territory registered the highest-ever voter turnout of 89.87% in the election to the Legislative Assembly, with electors casting their votes across 1,099 polling stations in 30 constituencies, according to reports received late in the evening. Polling continued beyond the scheduled 6 pm, as all voters in the queues were allowed to exercise their franchise.
This marked a significant rise from the 82.2% turnout in 2021, and surpassed the previous highest of 85.57% recorded in 2011, when N Rangasamy led the All India NR Congress (AINRC) to power. Puducherry recorded 85.29% turnout in 2006 and 85.33 % in 1974.
Region wise, Puducherry district, along with Mahe and Yanam (25 constituencies) recorded around 91.23% polling, while Karaikal district (five constituencies) registered 86.65%.
Polling witnessed a steady rise through the day—17.41% by 9 am, 36.93% by 11 am, over 50% by noon, 56.63% by 1 pm, 71.75% by 3 pm, and 85.8% by 5 pm.
Rural constituencies such as Bahour (94.35%), Mangalam (94.147%), Oussudu (SC) (94.39%), Thirubhuvanai (SC) (94.09%), Nettapakkam (SC) (93.81 %) and Embalam (SC) (93.91%) reported higher participation.
In contrast, relatively lower turnout was recorded in Mahe (77.41%), Karaikal (South) (83.46%), Karaikal -North (85.93%), Thattanchavady (87.10%) and Kamaraj Nagar (87.22%). In all, the polling percentage crossed the 90% mark in around 14 constituencies.
Puducherry has a total electorate of 9,50,639 voters, including 4,46,667 men, 5,03,832 women and 140 'third gender' voters. A total of 294 candidates are in the fray—34 from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered unrecognised parties and 117 Independents.
The ruling NDA alliance comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK is seeking re-election, while the Congress-DMK-VCK alliance is the principal challenger. Other parties, including PMK, NTK, CPI, CPI(M), and several smaller parties and Independents are also in the fray.
Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar said that minor delays were reported at some polling booths due to the malfunction of 16 EVMs (eight ballot units and eight control units) and 42 VVPAT machines. The faulty machines were replaced promptly, and voting continued without further disruption.
Polling was largely peaceful, barring a few incidents.
Police resorted to a lathi charge at a government school booth in Thirukanur (Mannadipet constituency) following a clash between supporters of Congress candidate TPR Selvam and BJP leader and Home Minister A Namassivayam over alleged voter influence.
A minor law and order issue was also reported at Karikalambakkam in Embalam constituency, where police and central forces intervened to disperse a crowd.
In Bahour, tensions arose after DMK supporters objected to alleged token distribution in favour of AINRC candidate T Thiagarajan. Police intervened, seized tokens and restored order.
Using drone surveillance, the flying squad seized Rs 1,18,400 after detecting attempts to distribute money to influence voters in the Villiyanur, Kalapet, Uzhavarkarai, Manavely, and Karaikal assembly constituencies.
Meanwhile, delegates from the Kyrgyz Republic, Ivory Coast, Maldives, Mongolia, Guyana, and Bhutan visited Puducherry to study India’s election system and technology. During their field visit from 7 am to 11.30 am, they inspected two model polling stations at VOC Government Higher Secondary School and Keezhur Government Middle School.