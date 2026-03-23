Kerala Assembly polls: Development, public welfare LDF's core issues, says CM Vijayan

THIRUVALLA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the ruling LDF is seeking a fresh mandate in the April 9 Assembly polls with the objective of taking the state to the next level of development.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the election presents a historic moment for people to unite in order to ensure continuity of progress and welfare while upholding secularism and democratic values.

"Development and public welfare are the core issues we are placing before the people," he said.

The right wing forces were attempting to mislead the people by spreading falsehoods and playing the communal card, he alleged.

Vijayan said Kerala does not share the "sense of inevitability" about neo-liberal policies pursued by the Congress and the BJP, alleging that both parties favour corporates.

"The past 10 years have shown that a humane alternative model, which has become a global example, is practical.

The political culture of discarding manifesto promises after coming to power is alien to Kerala," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the earlier United Democratic Front (UDF) government (2011-16), he alleged that the state witnessed a period of "complete breakdown" during its tenure.

"There was stagnation in appointments, collapse of the public sector, closure of public educational institutions, corruption-ridden governance, stagnation in agriculture and industry, reluctance towards industrial investment and a severe financial crisis," he said.

He further alleged that welfare pension arrears had piled up for up to 18 months during the UDF rule and that the public healthcare system was in a poor condition with lack of doctors and medicines.

"Students dropped out of state-run schools in large numbers. Textbooks were not distributed on time, forcing students to rely on photocopies. Schools were shut down citing lack of profitability," he said.