16 Assembly resolutions, yet no statehood: Puducherry’s ongoing struggle

Less than a month ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Puducherry for an event, Rangaswamy raised the issue but the Prime Minister didn't respond to the plea, Narayanasamy said.

"The Centre wants to be in direct control of Puducherry. That is their agenda," Narayanasamy, whose party has been in power for over six decades in Puducherry since 1963, said.

It is understood that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has long pointed to the unique geographical structure of Puducherry as a hurdle to granting it statehood. The Union Territory is not a single contiguous region but is made up of four separate enclaves—Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam—each located within different states: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

These regions were brought together under one administrative unit after merging with the Indian Union in 1954, following a referendum. Despite functioning as a Union Territory since then, the demand for statehood has persisted over the years.

Political parties that have assumed power in Puducherry have consistently argued that the limited powers of the elected government pose a significant challenge to governance. They highlight that even for introducing a Bill in the territorial Assembly, prior approval from the Centre is required, which they say restricts administrative autonomy and slows decision-making.

In an interview to a news agency in 2024, Narayanasamy said that statehood was 'absolutely' necessary for Puducherry and re-affirmed his party's support for the cause.

He said there was no room for any apprehension that the UT's financial position would be strained in the event of being granted statehood.

"The Centre's share for the budget of Puducherry and the State's contributions would be copiously available. There should be prudence in planning and spending of money," he said.

The State government should ensure firm realization of taxes by Departments of Electricity and Commercial Taxes. These two, besides the Registration Department, are the main sources of revenue for the government. The government should exercise utmost caution in realizing the dues from big power consumers and those paying commercial tax, he added.

The lack of statehood had been standing in the way of government not being able to implement its decisions, members belonging to both the ruling and opposition blocks point out more often than not.

According to a report, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday (February 12, 2026) used the floor of the Legislative Assembly, while presenting a Vote on Account of Rs 5,396 crore, to express his dismay "over the lack of power of the elected government" to administer the UT.

He went to the extent of concurring with the view of the principal Opposition party, DMK, that the Assembly polls should not be contested until Statehood was accorded to Puducherry.