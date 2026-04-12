How can TN get funds if state always confronts Centre, asks AIADMK chief Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday slammed the DMK government’s handling of relations with the Centre, asking how Tamil Nadu could secure funds while “intentionally” confronting the Union government.

Addressing a joint election campaign with AMMK general secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran, a constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said political differences were natural during elections but governance required cooperation.

"How can TN get funds if the state government intentionally criticises the BJP? The DMK could not get funds when it shared power with the Congress at the Centre. Now it is criticises the BJP, after failing to maintain harmonious ties with the Centre," the former Chief Minister said.

He argued that maintaining cordial relations with the Centre would have enabled the State to secure necessary funds for public welfare, alleging that the DMK government had failed to do so over the past five years.

"During the then Congress-led UPA regime, a DMK minister involved in the 2 G spectrum scam was jailed and another person who is now criticising me has also been in Tihar jail. She has no qualification to criticise me," he said, adding that the 2G spectrum case remained pending.

"The DMK is synonymous with scams. DMK is corruption and corruption is DMK, both are inseparable," Palaniswami alleged.

He also slammed the DMK over its stand on inter-State issues, referring to its joint campaign with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar, who has backed the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns over its impact on agriculture.

Dhinakaran, addressing the gathering from atop the campaign vehicle alongside Palaniswami, said the two leaders were working “like brothers” to secure victory for NDA candidates and urged voters to oust the DMK government.