Vijay says no four-cornered contest for TN polls, fight only between TVK and DMK

Actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday rejected claims of a four-cornered contest in the April 23 polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and stressed that the fight will be between his party and the ruling DMK.
Addressing a poll rally in Kanyakumari, Vijay said, "It is not 4-cornered or 40-cornered fight. There are only two sides here: One is TVK, the other is DMK. Do you want an anti-people Stalin government, or Vijay, who loves people? That's all this election is."
Vijay also unveiled a tech-centric "21st-century good governance" agenda, promising to establish India's first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence if voted to power.
He proposed an "AI City" and a dedicated AI University to capture a significant share of the global technology economy, which he estimated would contribute USD 1.7 trillion to India by 2035.
Vijay took direct aim at the administrative machinery, promising a "Tamil Nadu Citizen Privilege Card" for every household to ensure welfare benefits reach doorsteps without middlemen or bribes.
"This isn't a story like the ones told by Stalin sir; this is scientifically possible. Currently, the system is not 'good governance,' it is 'harassment'. Bribes don't just stop at the officer; a share goes to the minister. We will break this chain," he said.
He further pledged to pass a "Right to Service Act" within six months of assuming office and launch a "Vettri Tamil Nadu" Super App to digitise all government services, from ration cards to driving licenses.
On the state's fiscal health, the TVK leader alleged that Tamil Nadu's debt had crossed Rs 10.5 lakh crore, claiming that more debt was incurred in the last five years than in the previous seven decades.
"Every rupee spent on interest is a rupee stolen from your child's education and your family's healthcare," he stated.
Vijay also proposed a "People's Forum" for digital democracy, where petitions with 5 lakh verified signatures would mandate a formal discussion in the State Legislative Assembly.
The actor-politician also urged his supporters to initiate a "Whistle Revolution," referring to the party's electoral symbol.
"I have come for you, bearing all the pain, and I will never cheat you with lies. Give your brother one chance," he asked.
Much to the delight of a huge sea of fans and cadres who gathered at the rally venue, Vijay rode a bicycle in the rally premises as an outreach initiative.
Vijay had engaged in a similar stunt at his last campaign venue in Karaikudi, but it turned chaotic, with people trying to get closer to him.
However, in Kanyakumari, the organisers had cordoned off the crowd, letting Vijay ride without stumbling inside the crowd.
Incidentally, Vijay came under heavy criticism on social media as he was cancelling his public meetings often.
There was also confusion regarding his schedule, which TVK was not able to clarify.
Vijay's post on his X handle on April 12, evening, urging his cadres to go door-to-door campaigning, made the situation worse, with rumours floating around that Vijay might be cancelling all his public appearances.
However, late April 11 night, TVK General Secretary N Anand took to X to clarify about the Kanyakumari meet, which was earlier rumoured to have been cancelled.
Anand also urged the party cadres and fans not to follow Vijay's campaign van on two-wheelers or any other vehicles.
To avoid overcrowding, he urged people to participate "virtually", especially pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
Vijay's convoy has been running into trouble with people getting into accidents as well as delayed journeys.
On April 11, for instance, Vijay ended up cancelling his scheduled speech at Karaikudi, much to the disappointment of the crowd that waited for hours to hear him.
The TVK chief is scheduled to hold a campaign event in Aranthangi in Pudukkotai on April 14, but his team has not confirmed it yet.
Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 23.
(With inputs from PTI)