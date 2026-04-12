Vijay says no four-cornered contest for TN polls, fight only between TVK and DMK

Actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday rejected claims of a four-cornered contest in the April 23 polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and stressed that the fight will be between his party and the ruling DMK.

Addressing a poll rally in Kanyakumari, Vijay said, "It is not 4-cornered or 40-cornered fight. There are only two sides here: One is TVK, the other is DMK. Do you want an anti-people Stalin government, or Vijay, who loves people? That's all this election is."

Vijay also unveiled a tech-centric "21st-century good governance" agenda, promising to establish India's first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence if voted to power.

He proposed an "AI City" and a dedicated AI University to capture a significant share of the global technology economy, which he estimated would contribute USD 1.7 trillion to India by 2035.

Vijay took direct aim at the administrative machinery, promising a "Tamil Nadu Citizen Privilege Card" for every household to ensure welfare benefits reach doorsteps without middlemen or bribes.

"This isn't a story like the ones told by Stalin sir; this is scientifically possible. Currently, the system is not 'good governance,' it is 'harassment'. Bribes don't just stop at the officer; a share goes to the minister. We will break this chain," he said.

He further pledged to pass a "Right to Service Act" within six months of assuming office and launch a "Vettri Tamil Nadu" Super App to digitise all government services, from ration cards to driving licenses.