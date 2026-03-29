AIADMK releases list of candidates for Chennai constituencies

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Sunday released the third list of its candidates for the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, fielding its nominees for the Chennai City constituencies.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami named senior leader Aadhi Rajaram to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency while former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira will seek their electoral prospects from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.

The third list comprises 17 candidates, and the party has already announced its candidates for 150 candidates in two phases.

AIADMK has already announced it will contest from 169 constituencies.

Single-phase elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which has 234 seats, will be held on April 23.