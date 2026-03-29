AIADMK releases list of candidates for Chennai seats, slain BSP leader's wife in fray

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday unveiled the party’s third and final list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, featuring predominantly former leaders.

The AIADMK is contesting 167 seats in total, with a few minor allies using the party’s Two Leaves symbol. Discussions are ongoing with the State BJP to potentially swap one or two seats to accommodate BJP leaders.

In the Kolathur Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking people's mandate again, AIADMK has fielded P Santhanakrishnan, a former councillor. In 2021, a senior functionary of the AIADMK Adhi Rajaram was pitted against Stalin. This time, he has been fielded against Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

In the Harbour constituency, Royapuram R Mano, AIADMK organising secretary, is taking on HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu. In 2021, this constituency was allocated to the BJP.

As was expected, the AIADMK has given a seat to Porkodi Armstrong, the wife of BSP leader K Armstrong, who was murdered in 2024, in Thiru-Vi. Ka Nagar constituency. After the announcement, she called on the AIADMK general secretary and thanked him. In Thittakudi (SC), former MLA N Murugumaran is contesting; in Tiruchuzhi, former MLA MSR Rajagopalan; and in Alangudi, party functionary Thana Vimal.

AIADMK candidates in Chennai district (13 seats):

Thousandlights: Former Minister B Valarmathi

Anna Nagar: Former Minister S Gokula Indira

Virugambakkam: Former MLA Virugai VN Ravi

Thyagarayanagar (T Nagar): Former MLA B Sathiyanarayanan (T Nagar B Sathiya)

Velachery: Former MLA MK Ashok

Sholinganallur: Former MLA KP Kanthan

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar: RS Rajesh

Villivakkam: Former MP SR Vijayakumar

Alandur: S Saravanan

Egmore (Reserved): Abishek Rangasami

The AIADMK is contesting 13 of the 16 constituencies in Chennai, while the remaining three seats have been allocated to alliance partners.