Tamil Nadu Elections

AIADMK releases list of candidates for Chennai seats, slain BSP leader's wife in fray

Porkodi Armstrong, wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong is among those whom AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami fielded from city segments.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami Photo | Express
T Muruganandham
Updated on
2 min read

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday unveiled the party’s third and final list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, featuring predominantly former leaders.

The AIADMK is contesting 167 seats in total, with a few minor allies using the party’s Two Leaves symbol. Discussions are ongoing with the State BJP to potentially swap one or two seats to accommodate BJP leaders.

In the Kolathur Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking people's mandate again, AIADMK has fielded P Santhanakrishnan, a former councillor. In 2021, a senior functionary of the AIADMK Adhi Rajaram was pitted against Stalin. This time, he has been fielded against Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

In the Harbour constituency, Royapuram R Mano, AIADMK organising secretary, is taking on HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu. In 2021, this constituency was allocated to the BJP.

As was expected, the AIADMK has given a seat to Porkodi Armstrong, the wife of BSP leader K Armstrong, who was murdered in 2024, in Thiru-Vi. Ka Nagar constituency. After the announcement, she called on the AIADMK general secretary and thanked him. In Thittakudi (SC), former MLA N Murugumaran is contesting; in Tiruchuzhi, former MLA MSR Rajagopalan; and in Alangudi, party functionary Thana Vimal.

AIADMK candidates in Chennai district (13 seats):

  • Thousandlights: Former Minister B Valarmathi

  • Anna Nagar: Former Minister S Gokula Indira

  • Virugambakkam: Former MLA Virugai VN Ravi

  • Thyagarayanagar (T Nagar): Former MLA B Sathiyanarayanan (T Nagar B Sathiya)

  • Velachery: Former MLA MK Ashok

  • Sholinganallur: Former MLA KP Kanthan

  • Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar: RS Rajesh

  • Villivakkam: Former MP SR Vijayakumar

  • Alandur: S Saravanan

  • Egmore (Reserved): Abishek Rangasami

The AIADMK is contesting 13 of the 16 constituencies in Chennai, while the remaining three seats have been allocated to alliance partners.

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