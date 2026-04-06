FIR lodged against TMC Behala Paschim candidate, six others over alleged vandalism

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has lodged an FIR against TMC candidate from Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, Ratna Chattopadhyay, and six others in connection with alleged vandalism in Parnasree area of south Kolkata, officials said on Monday.

The case was registered on April 5, following complaints of disturbances in the locality amid campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Six persons have so far been arrested in this connection, including one of those named in the FIR, for their "direct involvement" in the vandalism, a police officer said.

"Chattopadhyay was found indulging in vandalism at Parnasree on Sunday, following which an FIR was lodged. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of those named in the FIR," a police officer said.

"The case was registered after BJP leader Manoj Halder lodged a complaint against Chattopadhyay and six others. In the complaint, he alleged that seven TMC workers wrongfully restrained him and others, physically assaulted one of his associates, and stole laptops and other materials from their party office," the officer said.

"Haldar claimed that the accused persons also vandalised the area in front of the party office by damaging flags and banners," the officer added.