Voting for Congress will split non-BJP votes and benefit saffron party: TMC's Abhishek

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday urged people not to vote for the Congress, claiming it would only strengthen the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Jalangi in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the TMC national general secretary alleged that the Congress has a nexus with the BJP and the Left, and voting for its candidates would split non-BJP votes and benefit the saffron party.

"In 2024, many voted for CPI(M) and Congress as they knew the TMC government would remain till 2026. But this election is not just about giving TMC a fourth victory -- it is also about ousting the B and C teams of the BJP and teaching a lesson to those who have stopped your rightful central funds while being in power at the Centre," he said.

In a scathing attack on the saffron party, Banerjee said, "The BJP has deployed three agencies in Murshidabad district, and three agents are in charge of it."

"The first is the EC headed by Gyanesh Kumar, who is busy deleting the names of people. The second agent is Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose security is provided by Shah's central forces. The third agent is Humayun Kabir's Janata Unnayan Party and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM," he alleged.

"Did they (Congress) help you (electorate) when your name was missing from the voter list due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls? No party other than the TMC fought the Election Commission and the BJP valiantly to ensure your names figure in the electoral rolls," he said.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unmasked the EC and BJP's role in SIR and ensured the publication of supplementary lists and setting up of tribunals. Only we opposed this diabolical game plan to deprive citizens of their voting rights from the beginning. Congress and other parties did nothing. We will always be on your (people's) side," he said.

Informing that he reviewed the status of SIR updates every evening, Banerjee said, "I stay engaged with block and panchayat-level officers to ensure appeals are filed. Do not worry, no one's name will be deleted."

Banerjee also accused the BJP and other "vested interests" of trying to stoke communal tension in Murshidabad in the run-up to the polls.