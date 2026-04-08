Feel like practising law again: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, EC over voter deletions; vows to move court

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP and the Election Commission over voter deletions during the SIR exercise, saying her party will move court again to oppose the removal of electors from the rolls.

"At times, I feel like starting practising law again," she said.

Banerjee, who has an LLB degree, argued in the Supreme Court on February 4, urging it to intervene in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to "save democracy", alleging that West Bengal was being targeted. She was the first serving chief minister to argue in the top court.

Her Wednesday remarks at rallies in Hooghly district's Arambagh, Balagarh and Sreerampore came a day after Election Commission data showed nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal from the original voter base of 7.66 crore in October 2025 following the SIR exercise.

"You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move court again to resist the exclusion of names," the TMC supremo said, attacking her principal challenger, the BJP, over the SIR process.

She also said, "We will fight legally to get the names included on the list. If people cannot cast their votes, what is the need to set up the tribunals?"

Banerjee also questioned why the voter list for the first phase of polls in West Bengal was finalised despite the matter being pending before the tribunals. "What is this? We will challenge it and try to understand it."

"I respect the Supreme Court, but I am not satisfied. When the Supreme Court directed that tribunals be set up and those whose names were cancelled could appeal, how was the voter list for the first phase frozen while the tribunal process is ongoing?" she said.

"I am unable to digest this. At times, I feel like going back and start practising law. But I am unable to do that because I am in the chair of the chief minister," she added.