We will move court again: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, EC over voter deletions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP and the Election Commission over voter deletions during the SIR exercise, saying her party will move court again to oppose the removal of electors from the rolls.

Her remarks came after nearly 91 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

“You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move a court again to resist the exclusion of names," Banerjee said while attacking her principal challenger BJP over the roll revision exercise.

Banerjee had in February argued in the Supreme Court as she sought an intervention in the SIR process.

The EC figures, which pushed the total deletion to over 90.83 lakh names from the original voter base of 7.66 crore in October 2025, showed that the proportion of removal of electors now remains at over 11.85 per cent.

Criticising the poll panel over the SIR process, she also said, "We will fight legally to get the names included on the list as per the Constitution. If people cannot cast their votes, what is the need to frame the tribunal? And then you are saying that the list has been frozen. What is this? We will challenge it and try to understand it."