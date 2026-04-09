Place names antithetical to Bengal's culture will be changed: BJP chief Nabin

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday said that if his party comes to power in West Bengal, it will rename places he claimed are “antithetical to the state’s culture and ethos.”

Addressing an election rally in Chakulia in Uttar Dinajpur district, Nabin also alleged that infiltration from Bangladesh is posing a threat to women’s safety, and said a BJP government would ensure such individuals are dealt with according to law and sent back.

He said that places across the state, from Alipurduar to Islampur, would not retain names he described as inconsistent with West Bengal’s cultural identity under a BJP regime.

"After May 4, changes in your lives will be ushered in along with changes in the names of these places," he said.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Nabin described the election as a contest between the state’s “tyrannical government, which signifies corruption, repression, lawlessness and 'mahajangalraj'”, and the BJP, which he said enjoys the trust of the people.

He urged voters to support a “double-engine” government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure all-round development.

He further claimed that West Bengal, once known for its achievements in education and industry, has declined during the rule of the Congress, followed by the Left Front and the current TMC government.

Asserting that the time has come for the people of the state to turn the page on the hardships, Nabin claimed that a BJP government will bring back the smile on the faces of the poorer sections, make women feel secure and provide job opportunities to the youth.