Abhishek Banerjee targets Amit Shah over 'infiltration' remarks; questions national security lapses

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repeatedly raising the issue of infiltration in his poll speeches in West Bengal, and questioned the Centre’s role in preventing terror attacks in Pahalgam and New Delhi last year.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee also asked Shah to clarify whether former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been given shelter by the BJP-led Centre, should be considered an infiltrator.

Referring to Shah’s remarks about taking strict action against infiltrators, the TMC national general secretary alleged that the Union minister was “playing the same record repeatedly” and spreading misinformation on the issue.

“If we talk about infiltration, what is the status of deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina who has been staying in India for the past one and a half years? Is she a Bangladeshi infiltrator?” he said in the press meet.

Continuing his attack, Banerjee said, “How did Amit Shah fail to stop the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Indians were killed? How did terrorists sneak into Delhi and kill 10 people? Why did Shah fail to give them security?”

On Shah’s promise to bring out a white paper on the alleged cut money culture, Banerjee said those pointing fingers at the TMC should remember that they are yet to publish the white paper on the amount of money sent to Bengal under central projects like MGNNREGA.

The TMC leader said he demanded that the Centre release a white paper on funds released to the state on March 14, 2024, in an X post but did not receive a reply so far.

(With inputs from PTI)