'Even snake can be trusted but not BJP': Mamata alleges people brought from outside for Assam polls

Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP brought in people from outside for the Assam elections, claiming it lacked confidence in securing votes from the northeastern state's residents.

Addressing an election rally at Tentulia in North 24 Parganas district, she further claimed that no agency in the country remained neutral under the BJP-led central government, alleging that "the saffron party has bought them all".

"A trainload of 50,000 people was brought to Assam from Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were conducted in a single phase on Thursday.

"Even a snake can be trusted, but not the BJP," she added, as tensions escalated between the TMC and the BJP ahead of the two-phase assembly polls in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the BJP was attempting to deploy a similar strategy in West Bengal by bringing in outsiders, which she said led to the transfer of several officials.

A large number of police and administrative officers in West Bengal were transferred by the Election Commission shortly after the poll schedule was announced.

"People, money and drugs are being brought in, but our workers will fight it out and win," she said.

Banerjee said 90 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The TMC chief said that as per a newspaper report, out of 90 lakh names deleted, 60 lakh are those of Hindus and 30 lakh of Muslims.

She said that the BJP should never be trusted, claiming that in the NRC exercise in Assam, out of 19 lakh names delisted, 13 lakh were Hindus and 6 lakh were Muslims.