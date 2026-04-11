BJP tried to get candidature from Bhabanipur seat cancelled with false cases: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally claimed that the BJP tried to cancel her candidature from the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata.

She said BJP attempted to file two false cases against her, but TMC workers and the public foiled the bid.

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Keshiyari in Paschim Medinipur district, accused the BJP of "forcefully" deleting the names of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"The BJP, with the EC's help, tried to invalidate my candidature from Bhabanipur yesterday by trying to file two false affidavits against me, but we foiled their game plan," Banerjee, who is contesting against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to retain her seat, said without elaborating further.

She accused the BJP of "plotting to forcefully capture votes through fraudulent means as they don't have the guts to fight and win the elections democratically".

"This is why they are deleting voters' names. They are also planning to tinker with EVMs to turn the results in their favour," she said, describing a senior EC official as "BJP's main washing machine."

Sooner or later, justice will be served after the BJP's drubbing in the assembly polls and later their dislodging from power in Delhi, the CM said.

"More than 250 people have died due to the SIR exercise. Of the 90 lakh deleted voters, 60 lakh are Hindus while 30 lakh are Muslims. Since we speak in Bengali, are we not Indians? Do we need to constantly prove our citizenship?" she said.