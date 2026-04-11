BJP tried to get candidature from Bhabanipur seat cancelled with false cases: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally claimed that the BJP tried to cancel her candidature from the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata.
She said BJP attempted to file two false cases against her, but TMC workers and the public foiled the bid.
Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Keshiyari in Paschim Medinipur district, accused the BJP of "forcefully" deleting the names of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
"The BJP, with the EC's help, tried to invalidate my candidature from Bhabanipur yesterday by trying to file two false affidavits against me, but we foiled their game plan," Banerjee, who is contesting against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to retain her seat, said without elaborating further.
She accused the BJP of "plotting to forcefully capture votes through fraudulent means as they don't have the guts to fight and win the elections democratically".
"This is why they are deleting voters' names. They are also planning to tinker with EVMs to turn the results in their favour," she said, describing a senior EC official as "BJP's main washing machine."
Sooner or later, justice will be served after the BJP's drubbing in the assembly polls and later their dislodging from power in Delhi, the CM said.
"More than 250 people have died due to the SIR exercise. Of the 90 lakh deleted voters, 60 lakh are Hindus while 30 lakh are Muslims. Since we speak in Bengali, are we not Indians? Do we need to constantly prove our citizenship?" she said.
"SIR is a big scam which will be proved one day," Banerjee added.
On BJP's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal if voted to power, Banerjee said that through the UCC, the saffron party wants to impose its diktat on the people.
"They promised UCC to take away your rights to practise your religious faith and follow rituals as per customs and tradition. By bringing UCC, they want to ensure that all religious practices are the same," she said.
"UCC means one BJP, one rule. Why are you bringing in such Bills in Parliament when we are busy with the polls. Once you are not in power any more in Delhi, we will scrap such draconian Bills," she said, adding, "We will not allow its implementation in West Bengal."
Accusing the BJP of planning to manipulate EVMs, she said, "They don't want free and fair elections. On the day of counting, they will try to declare the results of those seats first where the BJP will be leading, while seats where the TMC is ahead will be counted slowly."
"After that, they would switch off the lights and tamper with the mandate of the people. Don't leave an inch to the BJP. Check the EVMs thoroughly," she added.
At another rally in Jhargram, Banerjee alleged attempts to channelise black money during elections.
"During elections, they talk about giving 33 per cent reservation for women, but what is the representation of women in their own party? Why did they not implement the promise earlier?" she asked.
She claimed that the TMC had ensured over 37 per cent representation for women, with even 50 per cent participation in several areas.
Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said they visit the state only during elections.
"They are like migratory birds. Why are they missing when natural calamities strike?" she said.
Alleging that the BJP was spreading misinformation about women's safety in Bengal, she said, "What happened to the women wrestlers? What happened in Unnao and Hathras?" Expressing concern that the BJP might bring in people from Jharkhand on polling day, Banerjee asked party workers to remain vigilant at railway stations and bus terminals.
She also alleged that officials familiar with local areas had been transferred and replaced with outsiders to "help the BJP".
Alleging that there are curbs on eating meat, fish and eggs in BJP-ruled states, she said, "Who gave them the right to impose their diktat on our dietary habits?" She further alleged that the BJP's "real agenda" behind delimitation was to send people to detention camps.
"They are threatening everybody. Around 500 administrative officials from Bengal have been transferred, but that has not delayed any of our social welfare projects," Banerjee said.
(With inputs from PTI)