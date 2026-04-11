'Will end syndicate raj of TMC govt after winning Bengal assembly elections': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally at Onda in Bankura district, said that BJP will end the 'syndicate raj' of the TMC government after winning the Bengal assembly elections.

He also said those involved in atrocities against women of the state would be brought to justice after BJP comes to power.

Shah assured potato farmers that their produce will be sent across the country so that they get remunerative prices.

"We will end the 'syndicate raj' of the TMC government after winning the Bengal assembly elections. The time has come to say 'tata bye bye to Hirak Rani'," he said.

Shah referred to Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray's classic 'Hirak Rajar Deshe' (The Kingdom of Diamonds), released in 1980.

The movie, starring Utpal Dutt and Soumitra Chatterjee, is about a king who is an autocrat and tortures dissenters and his people.

Shah alleged that one has to "pay cut money to the ruling party or go through syndicates for everything in the state, from buying cement to sand".

He claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked women not to venture out at night, while a girl in BJP-ruled Assam can move out wearing gold ornaments at even 1 am without fear.