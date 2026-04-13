Bengal will reply to 'bombs with votes', says Amit Shah; vows to implement UCC once BJP forms govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters in West Bengal "bid adieu to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government".
Addressing election rallies in Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district and in Paschim Bardhaman's Raniganj, Shah said the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes.
The union minister made scathing attacks on the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing it of promoting corruption, scams, lawlessness, and appeasement politics. He also said the 15 years of the TMC government were marked by poor governance and atrocities against women.
Alleging that TMC-backed criminals have tortured BJP workers in Bengal for a long time, the home minister said that after May 5, a day after counting of votes, the saffron party workers will drag their torturers out of the netherworld and bring them to justice.
"I advise TMC goons to stay in their homes on April 23 (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on May 4 and throw them in jail."
Birbhum, which has 11 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase on April 23. The second phase of polling is on April 29, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.
At the Raiganj rally, Shah said, "Money that will be recovered from the Trinamool-sponsored financial scams and corruptions will be sent to bank accounts of women and youths in Bengal.”
Referring to the BJP's poll manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', Shah said, "Once in power, the BJP will build five industrial estates in Bengal to facilitate investment flow into the state." The party also promised to pay a monthly allowance of Rs 3, 000 to women and unemployed youth.
Accusing the chief minister of trying to "terrorise" the state's majority community, Shah said this assembly election is to drive out "infiltrators" from Bengal and the rest of the country.
"Didi, we have been living here for centuries. Who are you to intimidate us," Shah asked, alleging that during the TMC's rule, riots had happened in Murshidabad, attacks were perpetrated on Ram Navami processions and Saraswati Puja was not allowed to be performed at some places.
Alleging that the Congress and Mamata Banerjee supported keeping Ram Lalla inside a tent for 550 years, Shah pointed out that "PM Modi built Ram temple in Ayodhya".
The Union Home Minister also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the issue of illegal immigration. "Can the chief minister or her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) throw infiltrators out? They do not even allot land for border fencing, but blame the BSF for infiltration in Bengal."
The BJP will complete the task of land allotment for fencing India's borders with Bangladesh within 45 days of assuming power in West Bengal, Shah said.
"Earlier, the Manmohan Singh government, supported by Mamata Banerjee's party, never took firm action against Pakistani terrorism. Instead, they treated the terrorists with biryani," he said. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the conduct of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack and hit Pakistan where it hurt them the most, the Union Home Minister said.
Maintaining that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in West Bengal once a BJP government is formed, he said this will ensure that everyone is under the same law and practices.
"Once enforced, the UCC will put an end to the practice of certain members getting married four times," the home minister said.
He also slammed the TMC for allegedly indulging in scams and claimed the party embezzled money to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.
"Trinamool Congress was responsible for the cash-for-jobs scam leading to invalidation of appointments of 26,000 school teachers and non-teaching staff in Bengal,” he alleged.
He further said, "The ruling party leaders are also involved in cattle smuggling, ration distribution scam, as well as stealing MNREGA and PM Awas money. We will make the scamsters return every penny to the people after we come to power."
(With inputs from PTI)