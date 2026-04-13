Bengal will reply to 'bombs with votes', says Amit Shah; vows to implement UCC once BJP forms govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters in West Bengal "bid adieu to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government".

Addressing election rallies in Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district and in Paschim Bardhaman's Raniganj, Shah said the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes.

The union minister made scathing attacks on the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing it of promoting corruption, scams, lawlessness, and appeasement politics. He also said the 15 years of the TMC government were marked by poor governance and atrocities against women.

Alleging that TMC-backed criminals have tortured BJP workers in Bengal for a long time, the home minister said that after May 5, a day after counting of votes, the saffron party workers will drag their torturers out of the netherworld and bring them to justice.

"I advise TMC goons to stay in their homes on April 23 (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on May 4 and throw them in jail."

Birbhum, which has 11 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase on April 23. The second phase of polling is on April 29, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

At the Raiganj rally, Shah said, "Money that will be recovered from the Trinamool-sponsored financial scams and corruptions will be sent to bank accounts of women and youths in Bengal.”

Referring to the BJP's poll manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', Shah said, "Once in power, the BJP will build five industrial estates in Bengal to facilitate investment flow into the state." The party also promised to pay a monthly allowance of Rs 3, 000 to women and unemployed youth.