BJP won't allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal if voted to power: Amit Shah during poll rally

Addressing poll rallies in Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district earlier on Monday, Shah said the people of Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes, and pledged the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters "bid adieu to the TMC government".

He said the writing on the wall is that the BJP will form a government in Bengal as the people of the state have decided to bid "Ta Ta Bye Bye" to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Alleging that TMC-sheltered criminals have tortured BJP workers in Bengal for a long time, the home minister said that after May 5, a day after counting of votes, saffron party workers will drag their torturers out of the netherworld and bring them to justice.

"I advise TMC goons to stay in their homes on April 23 (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on May 4 and throw them in jail."

Birbhum will go to the polls in the first phase on April 23. The second phase of polling is on April 29, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

Accusing Banerjee of trying to "terrorise" the state's majority community, Shah said this assembly election will be fought on the issue of driving infiltrators out. He alleged that riots took place in Murshidabad, attacks were perpetrated on Ram Navami processions, and Saraswati Puja was not allowed at some places under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

The Union home minister targeted the TMC government over the issue of illegal immigration, stating, "Can the chief minister or her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) throw infiltrators out? Only the BJP can."

"Mamata Banerjee is not giving land for border fencing, but blaming the BSF for infiltration in Bengal," he told the gathering in Raniganj.

The BJP will finish the task of allotting 600 acres of land to fence India's borders with Bangladesh within 45 days of assuming power in West Bengal, Shah said.

"And not just from Bengal, we will pick infiltrators one by one from the whole country and throw them out."