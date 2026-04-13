Kolkata doctor offers Rs 500 fee cut if patients say 'Jai Shree Ram'; TMC claims he wants to be in BJP's good books

A city-based cardiologist has sparked controversy by offering a Rs 500 discount on consultation fees to patients who say “Jai Shree Ram” at his clinic, linking his move to hopes of political change in West Bengal.
Interventional cardiologist Dr P K Hazra displayed a poster at his private clinic, showing him wearing a BJP scarf, announcing the offer, and also shared it on social media.
Reacting to the development, senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr Nirmal Maji alleged that Hazra was attempting to curry favour with the BJP to protect his wealth.
Speaking to PTI, Hazra said, "This is entirely my idea. As a doctor over the years, I have faced questions from several of my patients about why they have to go to other states for treatment. I feel bad every time I see patients from Bengal going to Assam, Odisha, or South India, and not the reverse happening. I think we need a change in this trend. That is the reason I came up with this idea."
The director of the Interventional Cardiology Department at a private hospital said he is offering this discount to patients who consult him at his chamber in south Kolkata and not at the hospital.
The poster, Hazra added, was prepared by one of his patients. It states that patients invoking the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan would receive a special discount on the doctor’s consultation fees.
"I am not directly associated with the BJP, but I admire the way other states under their rule have progressed," he said.
The physician claimed that he had expected to receive a ticket from the BJP from Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, from where he hails.
"When that did not happen, I thought this could be a better way to inspire people to vote for a change in the state," Hazra said.
He, however, also praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her work.
"She (Banerjee) has done good work, but given the pace at which other states have progressed, Bengal is lagging. But much more needs to be done. If the BJP comes to power, there may be some progress," he said.
According to him, the "tussle" between the Centre and the TMC government has impacted the progress of the healthcare system.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha welcomed the move by Hazra.
"I think this will inspire other doctors to come forward and take similar decisions to realise the state's need for a change for the betterment of the healthcare infrastructure," Sinha, a former Bengal BJP president, told PTI.
TMC leader Dr Nirmal Maji claimed that Hazra's attempt was a game plan to get into the good books of the BJP.
"He is trying to get into the BJP's washing machine and get a clean image. He wants to protect himself and all the money and wealth he has accumulated," Maji, a doctor by profession, told PTI when contacted.
Such moves will not help the BJP win the elections, as the TMC has the people's support, claimed Maji, a candidate of the Goghat (SC) assembly constituency.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
(WIth inputs from PTI)