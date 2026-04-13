Kolkata doctor offers Rs 500 fee cut if patients say 'Jai Shree Ram'; TMC claims he wants to be in BJP's good books

A city-based cardiologist has sparked controversy by offering a Rs 500 discount on consultation fees to patients who say “Jai Shree Ram” at his clinic, linking his move to hopes of political change in West Bengal.

Interventional cardiologist Dr P K Hazra displayed a poster at his private clinic, showing him wearing a BJP scarf, announcing the offer, and also shared it on social media.

Reacting to the development, senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr Nirmal Maji alleged that Hazra was attempting to curry favour with the BJP to protect his wealth.

Speaking to PTI, Hazra said, "This is entirely my idea. As a doctor over the years, I have faced questions from several of my patients about why they have to go to other states for treatment. I feel bad every time I see patients from Bengal going to Assam, Odisha, or South India, and not the reverse happening. I think we need a change in this trend. That is the reason I came up with this idea."

The director of the Interventional Cardiology Department at a private hospital said he is offering this discount to patients who consult him at his chamber in south Kolkata and not at the hospital.

The poster, Hazra added, was prepared by one of his patients. It states that patients invoking the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan would receive a special discount on the doctor’s consultation fees.

"I am not directly associated with the BJP, but I admire the way other states under their rule have progressed," he said.

The physician claimed that he had expected to receive a ticket from the BJP from Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, from where he hails.

"When that did not happen, I thought this could be a better way to inspire people to vote for a change in the state," Hazra said.