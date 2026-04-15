Mamata claims central forces tried to search her car day after TMC alleged 'selective targeting' of its leaders by ECI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that central forces tried to search her vehicle while on the way to the Kolkata airport.
"Central forces tried to check my car when I was going to the Kolkata airport today. If you have the guts, you check my car every day," the CM said while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Dinajpur, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
Mamata's remarks came a day after the TMC alleged that the Election Commission (ECI) has been "selectively targeting" its leaders by ordereing 'intrusive checks' of the vehicles used by its leaders.
Mamata claimed large-scale misuse of central machinery and alleged that the BJP had "brought the entire government to win the state polls." The CM added that she was aware of "what central forces are bringing" to Bengal.
"Central ministers are bringing in money. The finance minister is distributing cards. The EC should take strong action," the TMC supremo said.
The TMC had on Tuesday alleged that its leaders, specifically Abhishek Banerjee, have been "singled out for intrusive checks" of their vehicles by security personnel deputed for the elections, based on "targeted instructions" from the poll panel.
"Why are only TMC leaders being singled out for such intrusive checks while others are spared? This is a clear case of selective targeting," the ruling party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said.
Citing screenshots of what the TMC claimed were purported internal instructions circulated among the police observers' WhatsApp group, it alleged that "flying squads" have been told to subject all "protectees," leaders and ministers provided with official security cover, to thorough checks.
Flying squads are mobile teams deployed by the Election Commission to monitor and curb violations such as illegal cash movement during polls.
The TMC alleged these flying squads have been directed to ensure that "except for the chief minister, all protectees belonging to the TMC, including ministers, and Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, must be checked in full public view during the day" and it would be monitored by police observers and expenditure observers.
There was no immediate response from the Election Commission to the TMC's allegations.
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29.
Votes will be counted on May 4.