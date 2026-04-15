Mamata claims central forces tried to search her car day after TMC alleged 'selective targeting' of its leaders by ECI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that central forces tried to search her vehicle while on the way to the Kolkata airport.

"Central forces tried to check my car when I was going to the Kolkata airport today. If you have the guts, you check my car every day," the CM said while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Dinajpur, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Mamata's remarks came a day after the TMC alleged that the Election Commission (ECI) has been "selectively targeting" its leaders by ordereing 'intrusive checks' of the vehicles used by its leaders.

Mamata claimed large-scale misuse of central machinery and alleged that the BJP had "brought the entire government to win the state polls." The CM added that she was aware of "what central forces are bringing" to Bengal.

"Central ministers are bringing in money. The finance minister is distributing cards. The EC should take strong action," the TMC supremo said.