Shah says BJP will 'prioritise' resolving Gorkha issue if it wins Bengal, promises to withdraw cases against leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday promised to withdraw cases against Gorkha community leaders, who have been booked for involvement in violent protests in the past, if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Shah, who was scheduled to attend a poll rally in the upper reaches of Lebong in Darjeeling on Wednesday, was unable to reach there due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Addressing the gathering through a video message from Malda, Shah reiterated that the BJP will prioritise settling the Gorkha issue in Darjeeling, if it comes to power in Bengal.

"I am deeply regretful of not being able to reach you today. But I promise you that I will meet you in person at the scheduled public meeting at Sukna in Kurseong on April 21, where I will discuss in detail the development roadmap for the hills and multiple announcements we have for the people of Darjeeling," he said.

"For now, I will say that once we form a government in Bengal, our priority would be to resolve the Gorkha issue as quickly as possible. We will withdraw all pending police cases against Gorkha leaders and workers after we come to power in the state," he added.

The former BJP chief exuded confidence that his party would defeat the ruling TMC in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

"With BJP in government, not only will infiltration, goonda-raj and the rule of syndicates and mafia in Bengal come to an end, we will also abort the police-raj effected by registering thousands of false cases against our Gorkha brothers in the hills," Shah said.

"We will also bring about, with certainty, a permanent solution to the Gorkha issue here."