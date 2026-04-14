'Love jihad, land jihad will end in Bengal': Amit Shah stresses on UCC implementation

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that “love jihad” and “land jihad” would be stopped in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power.

Shah addressed three poll rallies, first in Gangarampur, and then in Manikchak and Gazole, launching sharp attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Don’t worry, we will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal after the formation of a BJP government on May 5. With the implementation of UCC, love jihad and land jihad will end in the state,” Shah emphasised.

“People of Bengal will marry only once, not more. Someone marries four times while another marries once. You tell me, is this justified? It cannot go on,” he added.

The Home Minister also pledged to protect women’s rights, secure borders, and eliminate alleged illegal land seizures through the proposed legal reforms.

Shah launched scathing attacks on the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, scams, lawlessness, appeasement politics, and poor governance during its 15-year rule under Mamata Banerjee.