Several candidates in WB polls phase 1 report asset surge since 2021; BJP's Adhikari shows decline

KOLKATA: The TMC's Jangipur candidate Jakir Hossain had, in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, declared owning assets worth Rs 67 crore.

Five years later, his 2026 poll affidavit showed assets doubling to more than Rs 133 crore, making him one of the wealthiest candidates.

And he is not alone.

The BJP's Purulia MLA Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, who is seeking re-election from the same seat, saw an eye-watering 2,344 per cent rise in assets from Rs 45 lakh in 2021 to Rs 11 crore in 2026.

Several prominent candidates seeking reelection in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls have declared a sharp rise in assets, data compiled from their affidavits show.

Trinamool Congress' Krishna Kalyani, seeking re-election from Uttar Dinajpur district's Raiganj, saw his assets jump from around Rs 5.8 crore in 2021 to over Rs 20 crore in 2026, an increase of about 247 per cent.

His party colleague Manas Ranjan Bhunia, contesting from Paschim Medinipur district's Sabang, has more than doubled his assets to nearly Rs 15 crore.

In contrast, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, reported a decline in his movable assets.