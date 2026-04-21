Amit Shah vows to resolve long-standing Gorkha issue within six months of forming govt in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP will end the Trinamool Congress' "injustice" against the Gorkha community within six months if it forms the government in West Bengal.

The senior BJP leader also promised to withdraw the cases against the people involved in the Gorkhaland movement. He said no party other than the BJP could find a "solution" acceptable to the Gorkhas.

Addressing an election rally at Kurseong in Darjeeling district, Shah said the BJP understands the concerns and aspirations of the Gorkhas and would work towards a settlement on their terms.

"Within six months of the BJP forming the government in West Bengal, every Gorkha will have a smile on his face.

We will find such a solution to the Gorkha issue that Gorkhas can live in peace," he said.

The home minister said the problem had persisted for decades because successive governments had failed to sincerely address the aspirations of the people of the Darjeeling hills.

"The Congress and the TMC have done injustice not only to Darjeeling but also to our patriotic Gorkha brothers," Shah alleged.

Claiming that the BJP had repeatedly tried to resolve the issue, Shah said he had convened three meetings on the matter, but the Mamata Banerjee government did not send any state representative.