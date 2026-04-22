West Bengal’s Opposition space remains fragmented, sharpens TMC-BJP binary

The political space between West Bengal’s two principal rivals, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is increasingly splintered rather than consolidated, with the Congress, Left, ISF and smaller Muslim-centric groups operating in fragmented pockets ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Instead of a structured alternative emerging, the hird front appears to be breaking into smaller, localised formations that may influence a limited number of constituencies but lack the cohesion to challenge the dominant bipolar contest.

Observers note that in a large number of seats, the election is effectively shaping up as a direct TMC–BJP fight, while the third space survives mainly as a spoiler in some constituencies and a potential decider in closely contested ones.