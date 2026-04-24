'BJP will win over 110 of 152 seats in first phase': Amit Shah predicts sweep in Bengal polls

KOLKATA: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the BJP would win in 110 out of 152 assembly constituencies in the first phase of West Bengal polls held across 16 districts on Thursday, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Shah, who has been campaigning in the state as the BJP’s star campaigner after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “The BJP will bag more than 110 out of 152 seats in the first phase polls held on Thursday.”

He further claimed that the BJP would form the government in West Bengal with an absolute majority next month, adding that a Bengali leader educated in a Bengali-medium school would become the Chief Minister.

Asserting that voters had turned out in large numbers seeking change, Shah said the “Anga, Banga and Kalinga” regions would see BJP governments next month, referring to ancient kingdoms of eastern India. He also cited the reported over 92 per cent voter turnout in the first phase.

The second phase of polling for the remaining 142 seats in south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas, will be held on April 29.

Shah thanked the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring no deaths during polling, noting that 1,278 people were injured in the 2016 elections and 1,681 in 2021.