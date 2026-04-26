EC to host high-level poll preparedness meet ahead of phase 2 voting in Bengal

A high-level coordination meeting involving poll officials, police officers and central force commanders from three election districts under Kolkata will be held here on Sunday to review preparedness for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a senior official said.

The meeting, scheduled at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium, comes three days ahead of polling on April 29.

“It has been convened to assess overall preparedness in the election districts under Kolkata and ensure smooth coordination among all agencies involved in the polling process,” the official told PTI.

According to the official, the meeting will be attended by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, district election officers of Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and South 24 Parganas, along with general, police and expenditure observers deputed by the Election Commission.

Company commanders of central armed police forces (CAPFs) and returning officers of constituencies in the Kolkata region are also expected to be present, he said.

"The focus will be on deployment of forces, vulnerability mapping, communication between civil and police administration and the final readiness of polling personnel," the official said.

The review assumes significance as the state recorded a turnout of over 93 per cent in the first phase of polling held on April 23, when voting was conducted in 152 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of West Bengal.

Incidentally, the poll body has been holding similar review meetings across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal.

(WIth inputs from PTI)