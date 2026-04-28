Election Commission asks NIA to ensure bombs are not used during Bengal polls

With phase two of polling in West Bengal scheduled for Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure that explosives are not used to disrupt the electoral process or target political workers, officials said on Tuesday.

The move follows the recovery of crude bombs in parts of the State and reports of a minor blast. Poll authorities said stringent measures are being put in place to prevent any violence on or after polling day.

Phase one of the elections was held on April 23.

On April 26, police recovered crude bombs from the residence of a person, allegedly a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district. Subsequently, acting on directions from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA registered a case to investigate the seizure of 79 crude bombs.

“In pursuance to the home ministry's order, the anti-terror agency on Sunday registered a case, which was originally filed at Uttar Kashi police station, Bhangar division, Kolkata on Saturday, and took up the investigation,” an NIA spokesperson said earlier.

“The case pertains to recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property,” the spokesperson had said.

(With inputs from PTI)