"In 2026 elections, TMC will be uprooted": Suvendu Adhikari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on March 14 and is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several National Highway projects with a combined length of more than 420 km, worth around Rs 16,990 crore. The projects being inaugurated include sections of NH-19 in West Bengal and Jharkhand and NH-114 in West Bengal.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several new National Highway projects, including five packages of the 231-km four-lane Kharagpur–Moregram economic corridor section of NH-116A. The project forms part of the economic corridor linking Kharagpur and Siliguri and will pass through Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of the state. Direct connectivity between Kharagpur and Moregram is expected to reduce travel distance by around 120 km and save nearly seven to eight hours of travel time.

In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 5.6-km four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass on NH-14, which is expected to decongest the densely built-up areas of Dubrajpur town and cut travel time by nearly an hour. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of four additional four-lane bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several shipping and port-related projects. These include the mechanisation project of Berth No. 2 at the Haldia Dock Complex under Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, which is expected to enable more efficient, faster and environment-friendly cargo handling.

The PM's visit in the state comes soon after a key strategy meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership held in New Delhi on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former party president and member of the West Bengal elections core committee J. P. Nadda and other senior leaders, discussed candidate selection, campaign strategy and organisational mobilisation in the state. Leaders also reviewed booth-level preparedness and outreach programmes as the party looks to intensify its campaign in West Bengal ahead of the polls.