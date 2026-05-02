ECI deploys additional 242 observers for West Bengal counting, tightens oversight

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has significantly expanded its monitoring framework for the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled for May 4. The state went to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29.

In an order issued on Saturday, the poll body announced the deployment of 165 Additional Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers across the state. The move, the Commission said, is intended to ensure that the counting process is conducted in a “secure, peaceful, intimidation-free, and transparent” manner.

The appointments have been made under Article 324 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with all observers functioning under the ECI’s direct supervision.

The heightened vigilance comes amid escalating political tensions, particularly following allegations raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She has repeatedly expressed concerns over possible electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering and manipulation, urging party workers to maintain continuous surveillance of strong rooms where the machines are stored. Banerjee also visited a strong room facility in Kolkata, intensifying the political atmosphere ahead of counting day.

The ruling TMC has further alleged lapses in strong room security, including claims of CCTV malfunctions and unauthorised access. These accusations have led to protests and formal complaints to the Commission. However, BJP leaders have rejected the allegations outright, resulting in a sharp exchange between the rival camps.