ECI deploys additional 242 observers for West Bengal counting, tightens oversight

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has significantly expanded its monitoring framework for the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled for May 4. The state went to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29.
In an order issued on Saturday, the poll body announced the deployment of 165 Additional Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers across the state. The move, the Commission said, is intended to ensure that the counting process is conducted in a “secure, peaceful, intimidation-free, and transparent” manner.
The appointments have been made under Article 324 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with all observers functioning under the ECI’s direct supervision.
The heightened vigilance comes amid escalating political tensions, particularly following allegations raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
She has repeatedly expressed concerns over possible electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering and manipulation, urging party workers to maintain continuous surveillance of strong rooms where the machines are stored. Banerjee also visited a strong room facility in Kolkata, intensifying the political atmosphere ahead of counting day.
The ruling TMC has further alleged lapses in strong room security, including claims of CCTV malfunctions and unauthorised access. These accusations have led to protests and formal complaints to the Commission. However, BJP leaders have rejected the allegations outright, resulting in a sharp exchange between the rival camps.
Adding to the developments, the poll panel has ordered re-polling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas district following complaints of irregularities during voting. Fresh polling in these booths took place today.
According to the ECI, Additional Counting Observers have been assigned to constituencies with multiple counting halls to assist in overseeing operations. Police Observers will supervise security arrangements around counting centres and ensure compliance with established protocols, although they will not be allowed inside counting halls.
The Commission has also introduced stricter access controls. Only individuals with QR code-based photo identity cards generated through ECINet,including counting staff, candidates, and authorised agents—will be permitted entry. Mobile phone usage inside counting halls will be restricted to the Counting Observer and the Returning Officer.
To enhance transparency, Form 17C-II, documenting results from control units, will be prepared in the presence of counting agents and shared for verification and signatures. Additionally, micro-observers at each counting table will independently record and submit data for cross-checking after every round.
The Commission stated that this multi-layered monitoring system is designed to uphold the credibility and integrity of the counting process amid intense political scrutiny.